Tanner Gudauskas Has All of The Fun

Last year when the world went on lockdown, Tanner Gudauskas channeled his artistic energies into entertaining the couch-bound surfy masses through the creation of “Paradise Awareness Outreach”–a YouTube channel wherein he interviewed surfing’s biggest names live on FaceTime on a semi-regular basis for nearly a month straight.

Gudauskas continued to entertain via his creative pursuits throughout the year, with his film “Digital Surf, Digital World” and his new part-blog, part-scrapbook called The Outreach, featuring epic drops like the one above titled “Etc. Etc. Etc.”. In this new quick hit, the youngest Gudang rips the bag out of his local haunts, as per usual, and is joined his older bro Pat for some sibling shredding.

Click play to feast your eyes on the radical originality of Tanner G.