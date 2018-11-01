From the crumbly walls of Lowers to the blue tubes of Cloudbreak, Tanner's new wave-steed goes faster than the wind

Tanner Gudauskas has been on an creative tear this year with feeding his newish hyper-visual artistic pet, “The Paradise Projects.” Between nailing clips of lofty straight airs and power-packed turns, Tanner’s been dabbling in photography, 16mm film, collage, stop-motion, paint and pretty much anything else creative.

Each episode of the Paradise Projects ties Tanner’s surfing and various artistic endeavors together with a tightly wrapped edit. The latest being “Shadowfax,” above, which happens to be the name of Middle-earth’s “Lord of all horses” and Gandalf the White’s main ride in “The Lord of the Rings.” It’s also the name of Tanner’s new board from Channel Islands. Just as Shadowfax the horse can run faster than the wind, Shadowfax the board seems to have similar wizardly qualities under Tanner’s feet.

Somehow between trips, ‘QS comps, edits and art immersion Tanner still finds time for a little surfboard r&d. And by the looks of how the board goes in both the crumbly Lowers walls and tossing Cloudbreak tubes, the Shadowfax seems as versatile as Tanner’s expressive range.

Edited by Alex Kilauano