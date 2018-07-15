For the last 20 years, photographer Tatsuo Takei has been coming to California from Japan and photographing traditional logging, all while living in a meticulously organized Ford Econoline van. What’s unique about Takei’s approach is his reverence for not only California surf history but also the way in which it was documented-especially in the ’60s. Takei uses the same analog camera gear as Ron Stoner, John Severson, Leroy Grannis and all the original surf photographers of the era. He’s compiled his two decades of work into a new book called “Authentic Wave,” which he is currently touring and signing around Southern California now.

