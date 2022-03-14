Taylor Knox Turns 50 Tomorrow, But Today He's 49

Taylor Knox has been at the heavy-footed arc game for quite some time–nearly 5 decades of burying rail and inspiring the younger generations to polish their frontside wraps. On the eve of his 50th birthday, T-Knox released an edit about his 49th year around the sun, aptly titled “49”, which features the Momentum Generation mainstay surfing like he’s still in his prime. Hit play to watch the king of carves take another victory lap around in celebration of his birthday.