There continues to be an outpouring of support for Sunny Garcia since news of his hospitalization broke earlier this week. While thoughts, prayers, Instagram posts and flowers continue to be sent from around the world to Garcia as he lay in a Portland, Oregon Intensive Care Unit, filmmaker Taylor Steele offered support in his own way—by editing a montage of Garcia’s ripping clips from the early ’90s.

Garcia may not be the first surfer that comes to mind when you think of the “Momentum Generation”, yet he had sections in several of Steele’s generation-defining films from the beginning. And rightfully so. Garcia’s blend of raw power and finesse was, and still is, world-class. Above are Garcia’s clips that made the final cut of “Momentum” (1992), “Momentum 2” (1993), “Factory Seconds” (1993) and “Focus” (1994).

Steele wrote the following about Sunny Garcia on his YouTube page:

Vincent Sennen “Sunny” Garcia–2000 World Champ and six-time triple crown winner over a 14-year span — was one of the guys the Momentum Generation crew looked up to …and still do. Both tough and soft, fierce and sensitive, Garcia demonstrated how a professional surfing life can endure…beating world champ Tom Carroll at 17 and eventually becoming the oldest to win a WQS event (41) and at one point holding the record for most event wins (22). Like any life well lived, his career definitely had its ups and downs, but he wore his heart on his sleep and was pure in his surfing. A true legend.