Teahupo’o Reopens for Business, and It’s Pumping

For the past 6 months, it’s been a (mostly) locals-only affair out at Teahupo’o. But surf travel is slowly resuming in some areas of the world. Tahiti recently re-opened its borders to international tourism — so long as visitors test negative for COVID three days before departure and again after arrival. When Leo Fioravanti and Aritz Aranburu heard that bit of good news, they jumped a plane to Tahiti for the very next swell. A couple of uncomfortable swabs up the nose and 24-hours of flying was a no-brainer trade-off for relatively uncrowded 6- to- 8-foot Teahupo’o pits — especially after half a year of being stuck (mostly) at home. Click play to watch Fioravanti and Aranburu join local tube pig Kauli Vaast for an epic two days at Tahiti’s best wave.