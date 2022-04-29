Teahupo'o Turns on For Koa Rothman, Billy Kemper and More

It’s that time of year again. As the North Pacific winds down for the season, the South Pacific is beginning to churn out swells and surfers are booking flights to wave-rich, southern-hemi locales. Hawaiian chargers Koa Rothman, Billy Kemper, and Eli Olson have already scored incredible waves in Tahiti and they have no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Hit play above for the latest episode of Rothman’s vlog, “This is Livin'”, to see the boys score early-season perfection at Chopes.