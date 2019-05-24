You likely have seen the out-of-this-universe tube that Matahi Drollet caught a few days ago at Teahupo’o (if you haven’t, pause now and check out the clip below). Albee Layer, who knows his way around a perfect barrel, claimed it’s one of the top 5 tubes ever ridden. Which might be one of the biggest compliments to ever receive as a barrel-hungry surfer. Anyways, alongside the young Tahitian that day were other skilled hellmen who also packed scary-large pits. The above edit is a highlight reel from that session (and a few days before it), hosted by visiting Hawaiian charger Tyler Newton. Press play and watch Newton and locals Raimana Van Bastolaer, Matahi Drollet and Mihimana Braya slot themselves inside heaving cylinder after heaving cylinder.