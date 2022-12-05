Tubes. There is many a reef-formed tube in the new edit above, featuring Quik superstars Kael Walsh, Al Cleland Jr., and Rolo Montes. Shot on location in Western Australia, Indo and the South Coast of Oz, “Saturn” is reminiscent of an early-aughts film you once watched over and over again in between sessions. This edit is filled with young-gun performances and aforementioned tubes–and it’s well worth just shy of 20 minutes of your time.