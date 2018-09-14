Last month's clips that wowed from two foot to twenty

If the ten best clips from August 2018 show anything, it’s that a surfer doesn’t need a thick-lipped wave of consequence to nail a quality clip. Seth Moniz’ off-axis backside huck in one-foot Huntington Beach is an example of that. Heavy waves do help though, and there were plenty of clips that dropped last month featuring brave hellmen risking poundings into rock slab, sand and reef.

Noa Deane’s North Point alley-oop, from his feature film “Head Noise,” takes the cake for August. Was it bigger than Jordy Smith’s at Western Australia’s famed tube-to-ramp combo? You be the judge.

In the meantime, enjoy the Top-10 clips above. Check out each clips' credits and full-length counterparts in the links below and stay-tuned for next month's all-killer no-filler clip recap.

#1 Noa Deane | Western Australia

Filmed by Mikey Mallelieu

#2 Mark Healey | Nias, Indonesia

Filmed by Ryan “Chachi” Craig

#3 Seth Moniz | Huntington Beach, California

Filmed by WSL

#4 Benji Brand | Namibia

Filmed by Jason Jackson

#5 Cristobol De Col | Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Filmed by Jaciel Santiago

#6 Noah Beschen | Waco, Texas

Filmed by Aaron Lieber

#7 Pedro Calado | Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Filmed by Jaciel Santiago

#8 Jake Osman | The Right, Western Australia

Filmed by Chris White

#9 Italo Ferreira | Baia Formosa, Brazil

Filmed by Marcelo Buchecha

#10 Griffin Colapinto | Lower Trestles, California

Filmed by Jacob Vanderwork