Quality tube rides from around the globe dominate October's best clips

Halloween? More like Hollow-een. During the month of October some crazy barrel riding went down all over the world. From Pipeline awakening from hibernation to Western Australia absolutely firing, October tubed and surfers didn’t hesitate to pull in. Koa Rothman’s Teahupo’o spitter takes the top spot followed by Jack Robinson’s West Oz freight train.

There were a few lofty punts amongst the barrels too. Dion Agius sent a reverse into orbit and Brendon Gibbens’ tweaked-out straight air was the belle of the “Homebody” ball.

Hit play to watch October’s ten best clips above and click the links below to watch each clip’s full-length counter part below.

#1 Koa Rothman | Teahupo'o

Filmed by Ryan Moss

#2 Jack Robinson | Northwest Australia

Filmed by Mikey Mallalieu

#3 Heiarii Williams | Tahiti

Filmed by Brent Bielmann

#4 Koa Rothman| Pipeline

Filmed by Jack Germain

#5 Sheldon Simkus | Gold Coast, Australia

Filmed by Billy Lee Pope

#6 Chippa Wilson | Indonesia

Filmed by Dave Fox

#7 Brendon Gibbens | Western Australia

Filmed by Tom Jennings

#8 Josh Moniz | Pipeline

Video: Sam Sykes

#9 Dion Agius | Australia

Video: James Cambo

#10 Ian Crane| Fiji

Filmed by Jacob Vanderwork

For previous episodes of “Clips of the Month,” click here.