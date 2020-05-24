For as long as surfing has been captured on film, our playful dance has been set to a soundtrack of reverb-soaked guitar music. Sure, our playlists have expanded — bopping, jiving, wailing, roaring, chopping and screwing beyond the rumbles of Link Wray’s Gibson Les Paul. But there remains no better accompaniment to stylish trimming than a guitar with a tone that’s decidedly wet.

This new clip, featuring the ever so graceful Tessa Timmons, certainly bears that out. Captured by Kyle Buthman (“The Scenic Route”), the short finds Timmons sliding around California, dodging kelp beds for long perches during a handful of beautifully backlit evening sessions. Soundtracked by some downtempo instrumental music–bathed in reverb, of course–the clip, “Spring Sliding”, is about as surf-y as they come.