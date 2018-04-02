Test Pilots: Rob Machado’s Moonbeam

With his Go Fish design, Rob Machado created one of the most universally-loved small-wave boards in recent memory. Last summer you’d have been hard pressed to find a Southern California lineup that wasn’t chock full of the oddly-concaved twinnies. Since then Machado has been continuing to hone his small-wave performance concepts, with his latest brainchild being the Moonbeam. Like the Go Fish, the bottom contours hint at futuristic performance, while the wide nose and tail templates offer a forgiving amount of foam. Needless to say, Machado has been putting this thing through the paces all over the joint, from Seaside to Indo and beyond. Watch Machado take the Moonbeam for a spin and break down the design in the video above.