Ten feet and one inch of foam, three wooden stringers and an ample serving of resin-tinted fiberglass make up Tyler Warren’s take on a classic noserider. Warren’s approach to log building is informed by masters like Terry Martin and Donald Takayama, with clean lines and lift-generating curves in all the right places. As a world-class longboarder himself, Warren has a pretty good idea of how a noserider is supposed to feel and perform, and if the trim-laden footage above is any indication, Warren’s right on the money with this blue-hued beauty.