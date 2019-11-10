Between Russell Bierke’s “Flow State”, Ian Crane’s “Beach Head”, Creed McTaggart’s “Cult Of Freedom”, and Noa Deane’s “Ru.Bu 994”—not to mention a wild early season swell in Hawaii—October may have been the busiest month of the year in terms of web clips.

While we highly recommend taking some time to watch the edits below in full, we’ve boiled all of October’s action into one concise, 90-second countdown of the Top-10 best clips released on the interwebs last month. Headlined by Bierke’s absolutely crazy paddle bomb at Shipstern Bluff, October’s top-10 also includes three insane Pipeline bombs, packed by Koa Rothman, Ivan Florence and Cam Richards, as well as ripping clips by the usual suspects: Kolohe Andino, Chippa Wilson and Jay Davies.

Press play above to watch the top-10 countdown, and then take a few minutes to watch each ride and/or edit below in their entirety.

#1: Russell Bierke | Shipstern Bluff

Filmed by: One Palm Media

#2: Cam Richards | Pipeline

Filmed by: Layne Stratton

#3: Koa Rothman | Pipeline

Filmed by: Jack Germain

#4: Ian Crane | Indonesia

Filmed by: @lem_ontrees

#5: Creed McTaggart | North Point

Filmed by: Tom Jennings

#6: Ivan Florence | Pipeline

Filmed by: Jack Germain

#7: Noa Deane | Indonesia

Filmed by: Mikey Mallalieu

#8: Jay Davies | Indonesia

Filmed by: Harry Triglone

#9: Chippa Wilson | Australia

Filmed by: Aidan Matthew Stevens

#10: Kolohe Andino | Lowers

Filmed by: Jacob Vanderwork