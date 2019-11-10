Between Russell Bierke’s “Flow State”, Ian Crane’s “Beach Head”, Creed McTaggart’s “Cult Of Freedom”, and Noa Deane’s “Ru.Bu 994”—not to mention a wild early season swell in Hawaii—October may have been the busiest month of the year in terms of web clips.
While we highly recommend taking some time to watch the edits below in full, we’ve boiled all of October’s action into one concise, 90-second countdown of the Top-10 best clips released on the interwebs last month. Headlined by Bierke’s absolutely crazy paddle bomb at Shipstern Bluff, October’s top-10 also includes three insane Pipeline bombs, packed by Koa Rothman, Ivan Florence and Cam Richards, as well as ripping clips by the usual suspects: Kolohe Andino, Chippa Wilson and Jay Davies.
Press play above to watch the top-10 countdown, and then take a few minutes to watch each ride and/or edit below in their entirety.
#1: Russell Bierke | Shipstern Bluff
Filmed by: One Palm Media
#2: Cam Richards | Pipeline
Filmed by: Layne Stratton
#3: Koa Rothman | Pipeline
Filmed by: Jack Germain
#4: Ian Crane | Indonesia
Filmed by: @lem_ontrees
#5: Creed McTaggart | North Point
Filmed by: Tom Jennings
#6: Ivan Florence | Pipeline
Filmed by: Jack Germain
#7: Noa Deane | Indonesia
Filmed by: Mikey Mallalieu
#8: Jay Davies | Indonesia
Filmed by: Harry Triglone
#9: Chippa Wilson | Australia
Filmed by: Aidan Matthew Stevens
#10: Kolohe Andino | Lowers
Filmed by: Jacob Vanderwork
