The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Lopez Family Tree

See any surfy resemblance between the kids in the above cut and one Mr. Cory Lopez? The barrel stance? The nonchalance? The ability to slot themselves inside a beautiful-looking tube? You should, because the apple hasn’t landed far from the Lopez family tree when it comes to riding waves. Young Alana and Luke have clearly inherited Cory’s shredding genes, with well-rounded ripping embedded in their DNA. Check out their trip to Indo above and keep an eye out for what these kids might do in the future.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
How Coldwater Adventurer Josh Mulcoy Stumbled Upon a Perfect Wave in Alaska
27 years after first exploring Alaska's coast, Josh Mulcoy returns to find a ...
Surf Trips Don't Get Much Better Than This
Watch the fourth and final episode of Torren Martyn's "Lost Track: Atla ...
Carissa Moore and Gabriel Medina Are Officially the 2021 World Champions
Recapping a historic day of competitive surfing
Mason Ho and Sheldon Paishon Chase Down Never-Ending Indonesian Tubes
And find them aplenty
These North African Tubes Will Put You in a Trance
Holy Moroccan cylinders
Watch Now: "The Curious Tales of Italo Ferreira"
The epic biopic about the 2019 World Champ and Olympic gold medalist is finally here
Is This the Biggest Greenbush Ever?
Nic von Rupp and Nate Behl score all-time Ments
Introducing "The Ultimate Surfer" Cast
These 14 contestants are vying for $100K and a spot on the 2022 WSL Championship Tour
Here’s What You Need to Know Before Buying Your First Mid-Length
Egg Guru Devon Howard provides guidance on ordering a 7-foot-plus surfcraft
High-End Surf Gear We Don't Need (But Absolutely Want)
Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy cool shit
The Best Free Surf Films of 2020
Rewatch "Riss", "Pentacoastal" and more of this year's s ...
How Twin-Fin Experimentalist Torren Martyn Redefined What Works in Good Waves
On the road with one of the most stylish surfers on this generation
12 Female Surf Photographers You Should Be Following Right Now
These talented women offer unique perspectives on lineups around the world
Wanna Shape Your Own Board? Here’s What You Need
Just don’t come complaining to us if you plane a finger off
The 20 Best Surf Photos from 2019
Not another Instagram carousel, this is the crème de la crème from our year in print
Six Exercises to Improve Your Surfing Today
Floridian surfer and personal trainer Cody Thompson outlines how to boost your su ...
Top 10 Surf Colleges in America
The best universities in the U.S. for scoring waves while getting your degree
How To Choose The Right Fins
The five questions to ask yourself in order to tackle the fin equation, according ...
How To Buy Your First Longboard
Tip-time with master tipster Justin Quintal
Take Care of Your Wetsuit
A how-to for wetsuit maintenance, because rinsing alone just isn't enough
Sound off in the comments below!