The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Lopez Family Tree

See any surfy resemblance between the kids in the above cut and one Mr. Cory Lopez? The barrel stance? The nonchalance? The ability to slot themselves inside a beautiful-looking tube? You should, because the apple hasn’t landed far from the Lopez family tree when it comes to riding waves. Young Alana and Luke have clearly inherited Cory’s shredding genes, with well-rounded ripping embedded in their DNA. Check out their trip to Indo above and keep an eye out for what these kids might do in the future.