Here's a bit of trivia: Which famous surf-star landed the cover of 1962's Aug-Sept issue of The Surfer? Was it Australia's Midget Farrely? Miklos "Da Cat" Dora ? The very photogenic Mike Hynson?

In fact, all the real-life surfers of the early 60s boom period were slighted in favor of a then-18-year old Staff Cartoonist's fictional (though quite popular) surf-star, Murph the Surf, who landed the coveted cover, hand-stalling on his way to a dry hair exit from a Crayola green tube.

Volume 3, Issue 3 of The Surfer is a good indication of the burgeoning cultural phenomenon that was Murph the Surf, as a fair amount of ink is dedicated to Murph and his creator Rick Griffin, who, in a portrait next to a short profile of the artist, looks relatively buttoned-up compared to the shaggy, bearded Hippy icon who'd soon be known to the world at large.

Beyond Murph, like its predecessors, the third installment of the newly bi-Monthly publication features more gushing missives from readers (one who was "stoked out of his skull" on the increased frequency of publication), features on then-relatively uncharted territory (New Zealand, a Sunset Beach photo feature, North Narabeen, and, yes, more San Diego spots), and plenty of ads for the makers of the surf craft de rigueur--Hansen, Jacobs, Ten Toes, Hobie, Gordie, Dewey Weber, and more--sure to make those among us with a inclination for retro surf-ephemera salivate.



Dig in to the full issue above and watch more archive flip-throughs here.