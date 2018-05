Broken boards, helmeted lensmen in the lineup, fins-free drops into blue barrels-we could go on with the striking similarities but the wetsuits give away the fact that is clearly not Pipe.

Línea de tubería? Linha de tubulação? Ligne de conduite? The Pipeline-esque wave is somewhere in Europe and Nic Von Rupp, Miguel Blanco, Manuel Lezcano Cruz, Gines Diaz and Franito Saenz were lucky enough to score it in the edit above. Enjoy “Dusty Daze” from Guy Mac.