Last year’s North Shore sessions are this year’s hype-up sessions. The way we get amped for 2017’s winter season at Pipe is to rewatch John Florence, Jamie O’Brien, Koa Rothman, and all the surfers tagged at the bottom of this page grab the best Third Reef bombs from last year.

And why don’t you get amped with your friends, on a giant screen, at a bar, say, tomorrow? Photographer/ cinematographer Matt Catalano is showing his above highlight reel at SURFER The Bar on Oahu’s North Shore tomorrow night, November 11th, at 8:00 PM. 100% of the night’s proceed’s will go to the North Shore Lifeguard Association. Do some good for the men and women who risk their lives along the Seven-Mile Miracle to save yours.