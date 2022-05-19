The Best Wave of a Young Tahitian's Life

Eimeo Czermak grew up in Tahiti and is accustomed to regularly nabbing once-in-a-lifetime waves in his own backyard. So when Czermak puts out an edit with the title “High Line: Gnarliest Wave of My Life”, you know you’re about to watch something crazy. During a recent swell to hit the Polynesian island, Czermak, his buddies and a crew of visiting Hawaiians score scary-yet-beautiful looking Teahupo’o taverns in front of a channel full of hooting onlookers. Hit play to hoot from your chair at home.