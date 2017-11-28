Every year, accomplished longboarder Sean Tully and his crew at Innocnts hold a social media video contest called 1WV1FN, which stands for one wave, one fin. The rules for the contest are simple: men and women are invited to upload their best wave captured via video camera to Instagram (iPhones, GoPro, and drones are strictly prohibited) between the months of July and October. Each entrant must ride a traditional single-fin log (9-foot plus) and each wave entered must be unedited, though music is welcomed. The top judged man and woman is awarded $1,000 each and an invitation into an upcoming Joel Tudor Vans Duct Tape Invitational.

Judged this year by international loggers Dane Peterson, Erin Ashley, Johnny Pitzer, Matty Chojnacki, and Ashley Lloyd Thompson, stylists Hallie Rohr and Levi Prairie (featured in the edit above) were deemed the winners of the 2017 1WV1FN contest. The two surfers embodied the 1WV1FN movement with their light-footed noserides and classic trimming. To watch Rohr’s winning wave, along with six other top finishers (in no particular order) press play on the edits below.

Hallie Rohr



Mele Saili



Lindsay Steinriede



Kai Takayama



Mike Stidham



Christian Stutzman



Lola Mignot

