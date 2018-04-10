The Brazilian Storm hits the Occ-Cast

From rival turned friend Tom Curren to the unapologetically outspoken Christian Fletcher, Mark Occhilupo has hosted some very intriguing guests on the “Occ-Cast” lately.

The trend continues with five members of the ‘CT’s Brazilian Storm. Rookie Yago Dora, Miggy Pupo, Italo Ferreira, Felipe Toledo and Jadson Andre sit down with Occy and discuss their camaraderie on tour, memorable heats and surf backgrounds. After Occy’s interview, the group heads to the backyard of the Billabong Pipe house to juggle a soccer ball. Natch.