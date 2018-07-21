For photographer Ben Thouard, shooting photos from below Tahiti's clear waters quickly turned addictive. “The water clarity here is insane,” says Thouard. “The wave breaking on the reef barrier far offshore keeps the water clean from sand, dust and any dirt coming from shore. It's not like that everyday, but when there is no wind and it has not been raining for a few days, the ocean is as clear as a swimming pool. Looking at a wave breaking from underwater is like discovering a new world. It offers a whole new perspective on surfing for me. It's like watching a show from backstage."

