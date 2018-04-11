Laurie Towner’s Everyday Life

“A Portrait of Laurie Towner” by Gary Parker gives a glimpse into the everyday life and philosophy of the big wave charger.

“I guess a perfect day is all about the ocean and the family,” Towner says. Towner takes the time to share the gift of the ocean with his two kids and girlfriend between dropping into the idyllic backlit slabs near his Eastern Australia hometown. Whether he’s getting spat out of a tube over a shallow rock shelf or trimming a log tandem with his daughter–by his own definition–Towner seems to be scoring a lot of perfect days.