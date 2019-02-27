The “Fever” model, brainchild of Pat Gudauskas and Channel Islands Surfboards shaper Mike Andrews, has taken the CI team by storm. According to Pat, the goal was simple, “…to create a surfboard that I could surf in almost any conditions and have a hell of a good time on it. I wanted a more accessible Tour Performance board that anyone who jumped onto it would instantly feel the speed and zest for creativity.” Seeing as how Pat and many more of CI’s team riders–such as Conner Coffin, Tanner Gudauskas, Parker Coffin, Michael Dunphy, Dane Gudauskas, Sebastian Zietz, Eithan Osborne and Kiron Jabour–can’t seem to stop stacking clips on the design all over the world (as seen in the edit above), it seems that Pat and Mike Andrews might have tapped into exactly what they were hoping for.