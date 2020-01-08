The nonstop swells that slam Oahu’s North Shore during the winter move thousands of pounds of sand everyday. From Keiki to Sunset Beach and then back again, the sand gets torn on and off the reefs and beaches. As the sand makes its daily trek, below-sea-level slabs pop up for hours at a time, and the brothers Florence are always on the hunt for ‘em.

“Because it goes from deep to sandbar to deep again, it creates this psycho little slab, and it’s almost a stationary takeoff,” says Nathan Florence, in the clip above from his brother John’s new-ish YouTube channel. “You’re pulling into a barrel that’s eight feet wide and two feet tall,” Florence continues. “What more could you want? It’s one of our favorite things to do every winter.”