The creatives behind the traction pad company OCTOPUS sure know how to produce an entertaining edit. Last year, "Octopus Video No. 4: Chippa Wilson" won Best Short at the SURFER Awards and now the Octopus crew released another banger, this time featuring the ever-dynamic and unhinged Colin Moran. Press play and enjoy three minutes of refreshingly unpredictable surfing.

Watch Colin "Goose" Moran pull out all the stops in this new banger

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.