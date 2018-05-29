3 minutes of the best rides in our latest Amp Sessions edit

Minds were blown as the highlight clips trickled in during the mega swell that hit Fiji this past weekend. From the viral moments like Ramon Navarro’s massive tube and Makua Rothman’s foamball pitch, to unseen footage of the heavy paddle sessions, watch three minutes of the hard-charging glory and carnage that transpired at maxing Cloudbreak.

Amp Sessions: Cloudbreak features Ramon Navarro, Billy Kemper, Landon McNamara, Kelly Slater, Luke Shepardson, Nathan Florence, Evan Valiere, Laurie Towner, Makua Rothman, Koa Rothman, Sai Smiley, and a handful of other chargers.

For more episodes, including a awe-inspiring edit from The Right during the same swell, you can can checkout our whole “Amp Sesions” playlist here.