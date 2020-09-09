The King of the Surf Nerds Cannot Be Stopped

Over the course of the past month, we’ve been running season 2 of “Surf Jeopardy!” — our surfy version of the classic TV game show — wherein fans far and wide have tuned in to flex their surf trivia muscles via Instagram Live. A mustachioed Jon Wayne Freeman has acted as our Trebek-like host, peppering participants with questions from categories like “Slater-Ology”, “Old or Retro”, “Occy”,” “3 Letter Surf Brands” and more

The structure of each episode worked much like that of the OG “Jeopardy!”: contestants picked from a category at a certain value (e.g. “Occy” for $100), were served facts like, “Occy played himself in this ’80s Hollywood surf movie,” and were required to answer quickly (“What is the ‘North Shore’”).

Last week we hosted a season finale of sorts wherein 9 contestants with a knack for surf history digitally gathered to mentally joust for a shot at the grand prize of a T&C surfboard (with a psychedelic resin job done by the talented Brian King for SURFER and Dragon’s recent Resin Roundup competition) and a pair of Dragon sunglasses from the Rob Machado Resin Collection.

After maneuvering his way through categories like “Positive Vibe Warriors”, “Hanging Pen” and “Banned by Pro Surfing”, returning contestant Zach Lana from Los Angeles, CA (who won bragging rights and a fresh new rip stick last season after his finale win) dominated the field of surf nerds once again to claim some more bragging rights and yet another rip stick. Can he be stopped? We think not. Click play above to rewatch the season 2 finale and see how you’d stack up when it comes to obscure surf trivia.

The 9 contestants of “Surf Jeopardy!”:

Name: Ken Lewis

Location: San Diego, CA

Homebreak: Mission Beach/Sunset Cliffs

Favorite Surfboard: 6’4″ Stu Kenson “Rocket Fish”

Favorite Surf Movie: “Beyond Blazing Boards” or “The Occumentary”

Category Strengths: ’70s, ’80s, ’90s

Category Weakness: Anything after 2008 or Brazilian Storm-related

Social: @hanger18

Name: Matthew Donoian

Location: Tampa Florida

Homebreak: Jensen Beach Florida

Favorite Surfboard: Al Merrick

Favorite Surf Movie: “Lost Across America Vol. II: The Decline of Surfing Civilization”

Category Strengths: Surf spots

Category Weaknesses: Pro surfers

Social: @captainmatticus

Name: Zach Lana

Location: Los Angeles

Homebreak: Shitpipe

Favorite Surfboard: Xanadu “Xank”

Favorite Surf Movie: “Modern Collective”

Category Strengths: Chophops, Huntington hops and Double pump bottom turns

Category Weakness: Non-NSSA Open Juniors winners

Social: @valleygurl24

Name: Tyler Allen

Location: Brazil

Homebreak: Po-Ha-Cara yo Brazil

Favorite Board: 11’1″ Kennedy

Favorite Surf Movie: “Swizzle my Nizzle”

Category Strengths: Everything

Category Weakness: No weakness

Social: @tylerallenvo

Name: Kay Saffe

Location: Pacific Beach (PB) / San Diego, CA

Homebreak: Crystal Pier

Favorite Board: 9’0″ Hank Warner “Dream Machine Noserider”

Favorite Surf Movie: “One California Day”

Category Strengths: Hippie Havens, anything about longboarding

Category Weaknesses: Questions that ask me what year something happened

Name: Stefan Jeremias

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Homebreak: Newport Beach

Favorite Board: 5’10” Mandala RPQ

Favorite Surf Movie: “STYLEMASTERS”

Category Strengths: Surf history, culture, board design

Category Weaknesses: Broisms, competitive stats

Skip McCullough

Location: La Jolla, Ca.

Homebreak: Windansea

Favorite Board: 8’0″ Xanadu Barrel Gun

Favorite Surf Movie: “Blue Horizon”

Category strengths: Surf movies

Category Weaknesses: Past WSL/ ASP stats

Name: Jason Miller

Location: San Clemente, California

Homebreak: Trestles

Favorite Board: Slater Designs “Sci-Fi 2.0”

Favorite Surf Movie: “Fanning The Fire” (on tape)

Category Strengths: 50/50 questions

Category Weaknesses: Bro-isms

Name : Alex Frischman (@chickfilasandwich)

Location: Brooklyn NY

Homebreak: New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Favorite Board: 4’11″ Sam Cumisky twin fin

Favorite Surf Movie: “Loose Change”

Category strengths: 2000s surf films

Category weakness: Anything BC (before Curren)

Congrats to Zach Lana, who once again walked away with the grand prize of a brand new surfboard and a pair of Rob Machado Dragon sunglasses.