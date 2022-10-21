The New Channel Islands' Movie is an Absolute Banger

The best way to determine if a surfboard is right for you is to get it under your feet and ride it in a variety of conditions. The next best way to see if a board performs well is to watch others ride it in a variety of conditions. In the video above, you get the chance to do the latter before you should go and do the former with the new Channel Islands’ “CI Pro” model. The film is an absolute banger, featuring the ever-talented CI crew of Parker Coffin, Mikey February, Dane Reynolds, the Gudauskas brothers and more.

Filmed by the lovable and talented Alex Kilauano