The New Rage Film is Giving Early '90s Vibes in the Best Way

Shot completely on a Handycam (just for funsies), the new Rage film is giving serious early ’90s vibes. In a good way. The crew of Noa Deane, Creed McTaggart, Jaleesa Vincent, Jake Vincent, and Shaun Manner lay down unhinged turns, pack bottomless tubes and have a grand ol’ time in the process. Click play to see why everyone wants to see more from this likeable bunch.