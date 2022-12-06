Shot completely on a Handycam (just for funsies), the new Rage film is giving serious early ’90s vibes. In a good way. The crew of Noa Deane, Creed McTaggart, Jaleesa Vincent, Jake Vincent, and Shaun Manner lay down unhinged turns, pack bottomless tubes and have a grand ol’ time in the process. Click play to see why everyone wants to see more from this likeable bunch.

The New Rage Film is Giving Early '90s Vibes in the Best Way

