Nic Von Rupp is known mostly for his big wave bravado—his XXL rides at Nazare, knifing the left at 20-foot Mavericks and standing tall in unnamed death slabs around the world. Lost in all of that, however, is Rupp’s prowess in small surf, as well as his rail work on the face. In this edit, we get both: first Rupp punts all over a rippable shorebreak wedge, before turning his attention to a running right sandbar slab, somewhere in his home country of Portugal. With 500 miles of Atlantic coastline, Portugal is one of the most varied and wave-rich zones on the planet, so it’s never a huge surprise when another edit from the country drops featuring waves we’ve never seen before. Especially when it’s Rupp doing the scoring.