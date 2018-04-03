The ProTest: An ECOBOARD Challenge

SurveyGizmo - Team & Enterprise data insights platform. Please take my survey now

The submission period for the ProTest has come to a close. Above you'll find some of the best surfing done this North Shore season on certified ECOBOARDS. Watch each of the ProTest edits and click the tab just below the submissions to vote for your favorite. On Thursday, April 12 we'll announce the winning surfer, who will receive a $10,000 prize (plus $1,000 for their videographer).

As you'll see in the edits below, the performance level of these more sustainable surfboards is on par with any traditional sled, which is thanks in no small part to the talented group of shapers involved in the competition. The ProTest quiver was shaped by some of the world's most celebrated board builders, including Jon Pyzel, Daniel Jones, Kerry Tokoro, Wade Tokoro, Owl Chapman, Eric Arakawa, Kamalei Alexander, Carl Olsen, Jeff Bushman, Glenn Pang, Matty Raynor, Carl Schaper, Kyle Bernhardt, Mike Mattison, Drew Sparrow and Brett Marumoto. From high-performance shortboards to big-wave guns, every North Shore magic stick was constructed with alternative cores (recycled content or bio-based) and bio-based entropy resin, earning ECOBOARD GOLD Level designation by Sustainable Surf. Surfers were also allowed to ride their own boards if they qualified for either ECOBOARD GOLD Level, or ECOBOARD Level ONE designation (which means they have either an alternate core or entropy resin).



A special thanks to Kahi Pacarro, the Executive Director of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, and Cliff Kapono for organizing the ProTest and raising awareness of more sustainable materials in surfing, and to Vans for supporting the project.