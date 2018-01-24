The Proving Grounds

It is no easy feat swimming out at Pipeline with a waterhousing. Take it from me, one or two sessions at 2nd Reef Pipeline in my youth taught me my photography career would be based on portraits, lineups and the safety of the warm sand. Water cinematography is even harder, with the pounds doubling or tripling the weight of a still camera’s waterhousing. And it’s for this reason that we don’t see much high-end water cinema (outside the GoPro realm) these days. But Ryan Moss, Darren Crawford, Erik Ippel, Daniel Russo and Larry Haynes picked up right where legends like Dan Merkel and Warren Bolster left off.

“This four minute short film is a compilation of some of the highlights I was fortunate enough to witness first hand over the past couple of weeks,” says filmmaker Ryan Moss. “The Da Hui Backdoor shootout provided some incredible opportunities for local and international Pipeline specialists. I was lucky enough to experience one of the most unforgettable Triple Crown seasons in over a decade. A huge thank you to Tai Van Dyke, Jason Shibata, Lugo, Tom Carey and the rest of the Volcom boys for letting me use the house as a drone launching pad, charging station and morning surf check.”