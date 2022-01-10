Over the past few years, Moana Jones Wong has cemented herself as the unofficial Queen of Pipeline. Putting hours upon hours into perfecting her lines at the North Shore’s proving ground, Jones Wong is paving the way for young women coming up through the ranks. And when she’s not out at Pipe packing bulldozer-sized tubes, Jones Wong spends her time teaching young girls how to surf. In the latest episode of “Door to Door”, host Nathan Florence meets up with Hawaiian charger to visit her surf school and to talk Triple Crown, her motivation to teach and her goals to go bigger at Pipe.