Earlier this week, Ross Clarke Jones, Zac Haynes, Ryan Hipwood, Jake Osman and Bradley Norris chased another swell out to The Right. By now, you’ve heard about Bradley Norris’ three-wave hold-down, which is going to be well documented in a podcast/short edit we’re working on with The Grin Reapers that we’ll release here in the coming week. So for now, enjoy this near-make by Jake Osman, one of several monster waves wrangled just days ago at this Australian slab down south.