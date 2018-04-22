From footage of a placid, glassy right point to shots of a big and rippled dirty old wedge, this random collection of surf clips captured by SURFER Magazine founder John Severson is an example of the scope in which he documented surfing. Not only fixated on the “hot doggers” of the time, Severson also focused his lens on crucial moments in surf culture. If you’ve never fantasized about hopping in a time machine and visiting surfing of decades past, then this assemblage of Severson’s clips probably will cause you to.