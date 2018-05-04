The Surfer Archives: Volume 2, Issue 3

A feature on Australia, a south swell gallery and Murphy's contest results all in the fall of '61

The Fall of 1961 issue of The Surfer (SURFER magazine’s original title) features coverage of the summer’s south swells as well as a preview of the Hawaiian winter. Severson hints at his anticipation for the Island’s warm water and heavy waves with his cover shot of Ricky Grigg at Waimea Bay during “the biggest surf of the year.”

Severson delegates some editorial to Ron Perrot for a feature on Australia and to Gini Kinz for a story about a girl learning to surf.

Letters to the editor from all over the world start to appear, sharing their enthusiasm for surfing and admiration for Severson’s publication. Severson prints a rejection letter from an auditorium unwilling to screen his movies that details the behavior of those who he clearly defines in this issue’s introduction as “gremlins” and “ho-daddys.”

Speaking of gremlins, Perrot breaks down Australian surf slang in his piece-and their equivalent is referred to as a “leprechaun.” Waves are “cracked” rather than “slid” down under, etc.

A second color is added to the print, the magazine is becoming thicker, Rick Griffin’s cartoon “Murphy” is present and much more. Enjoy the thumb-through of the issue Severson describes as “the best SURFER yet” above.

Click here to watch The Surfer Archives, Volume 1, Issue 1.

Click here to watch The Surfer Archives, Volume 2, Issue 1.

Click here to watch The Surfer Archives, Volume 2, Issue 2.