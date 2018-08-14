It seems like there was a week in July, 2018 when everywhere in the world had really good waves. Puerto Escondido was maxing while, on the other side of Earth, Teahupo’o heaved. But with the largest swell in recorded history hitting Indonesia last month, the double-ups that steamrolled through Nias stole the show. It wasn’t all organic hammers though-the synthetic swells engineered at the pool in Waco, Texas continued to foster the fast-paced progression of technical above-the-lip surfing.
Enjoy the Top-10 clips of July, 2018 above. Check out each clips’ credits and full-length counterparts in the links below and stay-tuned for next month’s all-killer no-filler clip recap.
Filmed by Justin Buulolo
Filmed by Ryan Moss
Filmed by Igor Hossmann
Filmed by Bruno Lemos
Filmed by Jack Germain | 3:09
#6 Eric Geiselman | Waco, Texas
Filmed by Sam Moody
#7 Jake Marshall | Waco, Texas
Filmed by Clayton Burns | 6:44
#8 Matehau Tetopata | Teahupoo
Filmed by Ryan Moss
#9 Francis Ferraras | Puerto Escondido
Filmed by Jaciel Santiago
Filmed by Brian Elliott | 4:05
