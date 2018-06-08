Never has surfing been documented at such a quick rate than it is right now. High-quality clips, edits, shorts and full-lengths come and go so fast that they're often forgotten by the next day, ancient by the following week. "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around every once in awhile, you could miss it." Ferris Bueller's proverb is just as applicable to surfing as those looking to justify a day off. Speaking of days off, you won't have to take one in order to sift through all the mind-blowing waves ridden within the last 30 days in order to get pumped for a surf. With our new episodic "Clips of the Month," the top ten waves ridden will be condensed into a highlight reel right here.

For the month of May, we saw everything from historical rides at maxing Cloudbreak to some of the loftiest airs landed. After watching all these clips it begs the question of whether or not this month was one of the most progressive in surf history. Enjoy the 10 best clips above and watch them in their entirety below.

1. Ramon Navarro. Cloudbreak, Fiji. Filmed by Taylor Curran

2. Albee Layer. Maui. Filmed by Dan Norkunas

3. Laurie Towner. Cloudbreak, Fiji. Filmed by Gary Parker

4. Seth Moniz Backflip. Waco, Texas. Filmed by Ryan Simalchik

5. Danilo Couto Cloudbreak Fiji. Filmed by Owen Milne

6. Filipe Toledo. Rio Pro. Footage courtesy of the WSL

7. Eric Geiselman's Ally-Oop. Keramas, Indonesia. “Lark” Filmed by Victor Pakpour

8. Brett Barley. Outer Banks, North Carolina. Filmed by Jeffrey O'Neil

9. John John Florence. Rio Pro. Footage courtesy of the WSL

10. Jyoti Walker. Nias, Indonesia. Filmed by Jayden Morrison