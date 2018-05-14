Never has surfing been documented at such a quick rate than it is right now. High-quality clips, edits, shorts and full-lengths come and go so fast that they’re often forgotten by the next day, ancient by the following week. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around every once in awhile, you could miss it.” Ferris Bueller’s proverb is just as applicable to surfing as those looking to justify a day off. Speaking of days off, you won’t have to take one in order to sift through all the insane waves ridden within the last 30 days in order to get pumped for a surf. With our new episodic “Clips of the Month,” the top ten waves ridden will be condensed into a highlight reel right here. Enjoy the best of April above and each clip’s full-length counterpart below.