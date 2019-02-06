Have you ever seen a better, more consistent, Pipeline run than what we witnessed in January? The Da Hui Backdoor Shoot-Out once again fell within an epic window of swell last month, allowing for some of the best and most deserved locals to take their pick at maxing Pipeline–the wave which took center stage for this month’s “Clips of the Month” reel, showing up in six out of the top 10 clips. Outside of Oahu, Yago put on a spectacular show in …Lost’s new edit from Waco. Brad Flora sneaks into the number-ten spot with his end game hammer from “Natural Disaster”. That corked no-grab 3 was a nice change of pace to what we’ve been watching and warrants being in this month’s edit. To top off the list was Keito’s Slater-esque Pipe barrel edging out, yet again, another amazing Pe’ahi bomb surfed by nonother than yes, you guessed it, Kai Lenny.

# 1 Keito Matsuoka | Pipeline

Filmed by Antonio Valverde



# 2 Kai Lenny |Pe'ahi

Filmed by John DeCesare

# 3 Benji Brand | Pipeline

Filmed by Landon Hayashi

# 4 Tom Lowe | Pipeline

Filmed by Landon Hayashi

# 5 Torrey Meister | Backdoor

Filmed by Antonio Valverde

# 6 Yago Dora | Waco, Texas

Filmed by …Lost Surfboards

#7 Tyler Newton | Pipeline

Filmed by Lucca Biot

# 8 Shadon Pacarro | Pipeline

Filmed by Cole Yamane

# 9 Mason Ho | Waimea Bay

Filmed by Rory Pringle

#10 Brad Flora | Indonesia

Filmed by Carlo Carol