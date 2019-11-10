If you were to look at a map of Canada, you’d see a winged-shaped archipelago perched off the very northwest edge of British Columbia, just a few miles south of Alaska. This batch of islands is known as Haida Gwaii. While you might never-in-a-million-years want to venture that far north to search for waves in the most frigid of waters, there are people (with access to a solid 6/5 wettie) who do. In this newest episode from Red Bull, big-wave charger Paige Alms jaunts off to Canada (she was originally born there don’t ya know) to meet up with Mathea Olin (a shredder from Tofino) and hunt down waves in Haida Gwaii. While there, the duo links up with Gwaliga Hart, a Haida Gwaii local surfer who shares the history of the Haida people, who have been a seafaring and ocean-dependent society for quite some time. Click play to get an inside look at the unique wave-riding roots of Haida Gwaii.