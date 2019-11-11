You know what they say: what happens at Surfer Awards, stays at Surfer Awards… Err…wait…no, that came out wrong. What I meant was: what happens at Surfer Awards loops on local Hawaiian TV all winter long, live streams everywhere else on the planet with an internet connection and is probably the most Instagrammed night of the surfing world’s calendar year. Yeah, that’s the one.

Still, when the biggest night in surfing rolls around, things tend to get a little wild. Some folks dress like they’re going to the Oscars, others like they’re going to shoot a ’90s gangster rap music video, most of them have between one and eleven beers before they hit the rouge carpet. And why not? It’s a celebration of surfing, dammit, and above all else that should be a hell time. And when you throw a stage and a microphone into the mix, well that’s why we love the Surfer Awards.

Press play to watch some of more interesting moments of Surfer Awards in recent years, and be sure to tune in on December 5th for this year’s show.