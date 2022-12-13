With th waiting period now open for the 2022 Vans Pipe Masters, the 40 men and 20 women invitees are awaiting their turn to compete for a very, very large chunk of change ($100K to be exact). Meanwhile, Vans has been dropping educational bits about the history of Pipeline, the one above highlighting the women who have made their mark at the famed-and-mostly-male-dominated Pipeline throughout the years. Click in to honor the hard-charging tube hounds who have paved the way for the next generation of female Pipe specialists. And stay tuned for the upcoming event.