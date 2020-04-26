“Tea Party”, a new 10-minute film from Fun Boys Entertainment, features a wide spectrum of surfing from a varied cast of characters–from Ozzie Wright’s timeless straight airs to Tyler Warren’s twin-fin steez to Ryan Callinan’s backside whips. This edit doesn’t discriminate by style or board choice one bit. Also featuring boogie rolls, board transfers and floater 360s, “Tea Party” is the culmination of a bunch of epic surfs between friends in Oz and Indo. It’ll make you want to grab a board and go surfing. On anything.