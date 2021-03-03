For the past few years, surf fans have been applauding the skills of a young phenom by the name of Eli Hanneman, contrasting his adolescence with that of a refined style, a hard-charging attitude and an unparalleled air game. But one can no longer call Hanneman a grom. In his latest drop above, “Muse 3”, the now 18-year-old proves his high-performance surfing is nowhere near peaking. Click play to watch the Maui native score some of the best Pipe tubes of his now-adult life.