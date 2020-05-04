When it’s on, France’s La Gravière is arguably one of the best shorebreaks in the world. In its finest hour, you can get blown out of a 6-foot tube, straighten out and then run up onto the beach. Of course, being that La Gravière is beachbreak, the sand there is constantly in motion. Sometimes big swells rip it apart, leaving a deep gutter and a mushy outside bar. Other times it looks like what you see above.

In early 2020 the sand at La Gravière was as good as it gets, and French surfers like Joan Duru (you can see his take on La Gravière here) and Charly Quivront were there to take full advantage. In the edit above, Quivront drives through a dozen shorebreak slabs without doing a single turn. Because why turn when you can stand in tubes all day?