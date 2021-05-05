Nic von Rupp is a barrel fiend of the highest order. If there’s a tube that breaks anywhere along the European coastline–particularly if it’s oversized–there’s a solid chance that the Portuguese charger has mastered it. But on the road to mastering his continent’s biggest, hollowest fare, he’s experienced a good amount of violent beat-downs and bone-rattling wipeouts. Instead of hiding those clips, von Rupp recently compiled them all together in the above edit, a wince-inducing mixtape that’s hard to look away from.