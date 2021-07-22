These Burrito Boys Master the Art of Punchy Beachbreak Ripping

In the new short above, titled “Burrito Boys” (for the many breakfast burritos that were consumed in the making of the film), Nate Tyler, Jake Kelley, Micky Clarke, Dylan Graves and Warren Smith put on a fine display of hi-fi shredding. Filmed in California on a fresh batch of Haydenshapes sticks, this crew of guys exemplify how to make good use of a fresh board and a punchy beachbreak. Click in to let them show you how it’s done.